4403 Longacres Court
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:35 AM

4403 Longacres Court

4403 Longacres Court · No Longer Available
Location

4403 Longacres Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BACKYARD! TREES! SHADE! A great place for kids and dogs to play. Lot is at the deepest point of the cul-de-sac and zoned for Martin High School. Whole house remodel! Hand scraped hardwood floors newly finished. All fresh paint inside and out. Entire kitchen is new...new cabinets, granite counter, subway tile backsplash, appliances, sink and faucet. New light fixtures throughout. Even the door handles, light switches and plugs are new. Property shown only by Open House Events scheduled Aug 29, Aug 31 and Sep 1. See photos for specifics on Open House dates and times as well as instructions on the application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4403 Longacres Court have any available units?
4403 Longacres Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4403 Longacres Court have?
Some of 4403 Longacres Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4403 Longacres Court currently offering any rent specials?
4403 Longacres Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 Longacres Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4403 Longacres Court is pet friendly.
Does 4403 Longacres Court offer parking?
Yes, 4403 Longacres Court offers parking.
Does 4403 Longacres Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4403 Longacres Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 Longacres Court have a pool?
No, 4403 Longacres Court does not have a pool.
Does 4403 Longacres Court have accessible units?
No, 4403 Longacres Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 Longacres Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4403 Longacres Court has units with dishwashers.

