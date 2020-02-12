4403 Longacres Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BACKYARD! TREES! SHADE! A great place for kids and dogs to play. Lot is at the deepest point of the cul-de-sac and zoned for Martin High School. Whole house remodel! Hand scraped hardwood floors newly finished. All fresh paint inside and out. Entire kitchen is new...new cabinets, granite counter, subway tile backsplash, appliances, sink and faucet. New light fixtures throughout. Even the door handles, light switches and plugs are new. Property shown only by Open House Events scheduled Aug 29, Aug 31 and Sep 1. See photos for specifics on Open House dates and times as well as instructions on the application process.