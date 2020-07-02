4301 Falcon Perch Circle

Amenities

Spacious 5 bed 2 baths house in Arlington, Kennedale ISD. Open floor plan has large living area with woodburnning fireplace. High ceilings with views to second living upstairs. Newly renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and modern granite countertops. New luxury plank flooring on the 1st floor, and new carpet upstairs. Freshly painted. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice backyard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.