Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4301 Falcon Perch Circle
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:43 PM

4301 Falcon Perch Circle

4301 Falcon Perch Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Falcon Perch Circle, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 5 bed 2 baths house in Arlington, Kennedale ISD. Open floor plan has large living area with woodburnning fireplace. High ceilings with views to second living upstairs. Newly renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and modern granite countertops. New luxury plank flooring on the 1st floor, and new carpet upstairs. Freshly painted. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice backyard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Falcon Perch Circle have any available units?
4301 Falcon Perch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 Falcon Perch Circle have?
Some of 4301 Falcon Perch Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 Falcon Perch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Falcon Perch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Falcon Perch Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 Falcon Perch Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4301 Falcon Perch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4301 Falcon Perch Circle offers parking.
Does 4301 Falcon Perch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 Falcon Perch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Falcon Perch Circle have a pool?
No, 4301 Falcon Perch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4301 Falcon Perch Circle have accessible units?
No, 4301 Falcon Perch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Falcon Perch Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 Falcon Perch Circle has units with dishwashers.

