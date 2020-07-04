429 Darlene Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3-bedroom 1 Full bath home has lots of potential with a large living and dining areas. Laminent and

Carpet throughout. Chain link fenced backyard has a large covered patio for relaxing. This home is vacant

and ready for quick move in! Owner is asking for a 36 month lease. Pets welcome - no vicious breeds.

$450 NR Pet Deposit for first pet (add'l for next) Application Fee is $45 per adult in the home.

Contact agent for Application. Full Credit and background check is required.