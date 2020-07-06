4206 4206 Cascade Sky Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Well maintained town home in highly sought after Viridian community. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout on first level makes this a one-of-a-kind extraordinary and unique home. Living area opens to a stunning gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counters, a sitting bar and custom cabinets. Upstairs a second living room, a master suite with a large shower, dual sinks with his and her closets. Two bedrooms sharing a full bath completes this like new home with a two car garage. Live within miles of trails for walking and biking, multiple pools, tennis courts, a sailing center and easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment.