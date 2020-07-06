4206 4206 Cascade Sky Dr

Amenities
Well maintained town home in highly sought after Viridian community. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout on first level makes this a one-of-a-kind extraordinary and unique home. Living area opens to a stunning gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counters, a sitting bar and custom cabinets. Upstairs a second living room, a master suite with a large shower, dual sinks with his and her closets. Two bedrooms sharing a full bath completes this like new home with a two car garage. Live within miles of trails for walking and biking, multiple pools, tennis courts, a sailing center and easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment.