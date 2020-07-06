4205 Aspen Grove Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Stunning single-family home on a premium lot in highly sought after Viridian at this fantastic entry price! Nestled inside this all-inclusive community is a nearly-new built DREAM HOME with hard wood floors, 20 foot vaulted ceilings, a bright open concept living & gourmet kitchen. Downstairs features an office or playroom with french doors, a media room wired for surround sound, a half bath, as well as a master with tray ceilings, dual vanities & huge walk in closet. Built-in pest control system & smart features. Outside is your very own oasis with a covered patio, wired for speakers, TV & gas hookups.