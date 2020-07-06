All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4205 Aspen Grove Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4205 Aspen Grove Court
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:29 PM

4205 Aspen Grove Court

4205 Aspen Grove Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4205 Aspen Grove Ct, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Stunning single-family home on a premium lot in highly sought after Viridian at this fantastic entry price! Nestled inside this all-inclusive community is a nearly-new built DREAM HOME with hard wood floors, 20 foot vaulted ceilings, a bright open concept living & gourmet kitchen. Downstairs features an office or playroom with french doors, a media room wired for surround sound, a half bath, as well as a master with tray ceilings, dual vanities & huge walk in closet. Built-in pest control system & smart features. Outside is your very own oasis with a covered patio, wired for speakers, TV & gas hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 Aspen Grove Court have any available units?
4205 Aspen Grove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4205 Aspen Grove Court have?
Some of 4205 Aspen Grove Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 Aspen Grove Court currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Aspen Grove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Aspen Grove Court pet-friendly?
No, 4205 Aspen Grove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4205 Aspen Grove Court offer parking?
Yes, 4205 Aspen Grove Court offers parking.
Does 4205 Aspen Grove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 Aspen Grove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Aspen Grove Court have a pool?
No, 4205 Aspen Grove Court does not have a pool.
Does 4205 Aspen Grove Court have accessible units?
No, 4205 Aspen Grove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Aspen Grove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4205 Aspen Grove Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center