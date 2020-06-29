4203 Aspen Grove Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Welcome to this all inclusive rental that encompasses Direct TV Premium channels, water, electricity, gas, & Fiber Optic Internet with your rent! located just behind the owner's primary residence as a 2nd story apartment with your own private set of stairs, entry, laundry room, and HVAC. A perfect, open concept space to call your very own. Utilize the backyard to play in or grill. All in the idealistic community of Viridian, offering a comfortable life in nature's beauty with trails, lakes, & parks. Tenant will receive HOA card to access pool & tennis courts. The primary contract is a 6 month lease then a month to month basis, as the main house is for sale.