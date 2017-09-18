4131 Timber Trail Drive

Amenities

HUGE home on a cul-de-sac with over 3500sf. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home has the master suite downstairs. Oversized closet has automatic light system and 2 separate entrances. Master bath includes his and hers vanities and a garden tub.Open concept kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and a wrap around breakfast bar that over looks the spacious family room with wood burning fireplace. Upstairs has a laundry shoot and a bonus room. This property has easy access to HWY 20 so getting around the metroplex a breeze. This is a pet friendly property.

