All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4131 Timber Trail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4131 Timber Trail Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:46 PM

4131 Timber Trail Drive

4131 Timber Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4131 Timber Trail Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Eagle Chase

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE home on a cul-de-sac with over 3500sf. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home has the master suite downstairs. Oversized closet has automatic light system and 2 separate entrances. Master bath includes his and hers vanities and a garden tub.Open concept kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and a wrap around breakfast bar that over looks the spacious family room with wood burning fireplace. Upstairs has a laundry shoot and a bonus room. This property has easy access to HWY 20 so getting around the metroplex a breeze. This is a pet friendly property.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Timber Trail Drive have any available units?
4131 Timber Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 Timber Trail Drive have?
Some of 4131 Timber Trail Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 Timber Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Timber Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Timber Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4131 Timber Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4131 Timber Trail Drive offer parking?
No, 4131 Timber Trail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4131 Timber Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Timber Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Timber Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 4131 Timber Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Timber Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 4131 Timber Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Timber Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 Timber Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center