Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated house with fresh paint and new flooring thru out. New windows. Kitchen has granite counter tops, glass front cabinets. Guest bath has vessel sink and jetted tub. Master bath has double vanity and walk in shower. Great location! Walking distance to Martin High School. No pets and no smokers. Yard maintenance is provided by the owner. Tenant to supply refrigerator, washer, dryer.