4108 April Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful curb appeal featuring large front yard, with tall mature trees and a covered front porch! The gorgeous living room offers vaulted ceilings, new espresso vinyl wood flooring, nice natural light and a stunning white floor to ceiling fireplace. The kitchen, split between the breakfast nook with recessed ceiling and formal dining room, is clean and bright, with white cabinetry, granite countertops and pantry. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms throughout, making this home perfect for you and the family!