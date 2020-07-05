All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 29 2020

4108 April Drive

Location

4108 April Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful curb appeal featuring large front yard, with tall mature trees and a covered front porch! The gorgeous living room offers vaulted ceilings, new espresso vinyl wood flooring, nice natural light and a stunning white floor to ceiling fireplace. The kitchen, split between the breakfast nook with recessed ceiling and formal dining room, is clean and bright, with white cabinetry, granite countertops and pantry. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms throughout, making this home perfect for you and the family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 April Drive have any available units?
4108 April Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 April Drive have?
Some of 4108 April Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 April Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4108 April Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 April Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4108 April Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4108 April Drive offer parking?
No, 4108 April Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4108 April Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 April Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 April Drive have a pool?
No, 4108 April Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4108 April Drive have accessible units?
No, 4108 April Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 April Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 April Drive has units with dishwashers.

