Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Relax by the community pool when you come home to this move-in ready 2nd Floor 1-story condo. Fresh paint.

Wood look laminate flooring. Ceiling fans with overhead lighting in Living and Bedrooms. Living has wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen has bar seating with overhead lighting. Refrigerator included. Private entry with covered patio seating area. Use of community pool, lawn service, water, trash and sewer included in rent. Landlord pays Association dues. No smoking. No pets.