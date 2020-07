Amenities

hardwood floors garage microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 4-2-2 in MANSFIELD ISD! This bright home offers tons of windows for plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings and split bedrooms. Huge breakfast bar separates the kitchen from the spacious living area with two tone paint. Island kitchen offers tons of warm wood cabinets accented. Wood floor and modernized floor tile. First Month Rent $1800 and Security Deposit $1800 is required. $50 Application Fee.