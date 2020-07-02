404 Waterford Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful, 3BD 2BA home, great layout featuring an open floor plan w high beamed, vaulted ceilings, & ample space for media, study, play & casual entertainment. Newly updated kitchen w granite & decorative lighting and new appliances. HUGE backyard and plenty of room for BBQs and family gatherings! Excellent location with easy access to freeways, shopping, schools, hospitals and restaurants! Requirements: Must have Valid State ID & SSN, credit & criminal check. No Evictions. Min Credit Score 600. Rental & employment history to be verified. Income must be 3x rental amount. MUST carry Renters Insurance. No Smoking.