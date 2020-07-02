All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:07 AM

404 Waterford Circle

404 Waterford Circle · No Longer Available
Location

404 Waterford Circle, Arlington, TX 76014
Stoneridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful, 3BD 2BA home, great layout featuring an open floor plan w high beamed, vaulted ceilings, & ample space for media, study, play & casual entertainment. Newly updated kitchen w granite & decorative lighting and new appliances. HUGE backyard and plenty of room for BBQs and family gatherings! Excellent location with easy access to freeways, shopping, schools, hospitals and restaurants! Requirements: Must have Valid State ID & SSN, credit & criminal check. No Evictions. Min Credit Score 600. Rental & employment history to be verified. Income must be 3x rental amount. MUST carry Renters Insurance. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Waterford Circle have any available units?
404 Waterford Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Waterford Circle have?
Some of 404 Waterford Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Waterford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
404 Waterford Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Waterford Circle pet-friendly?
No, 404 Waterford Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 404 Waterford Circle offer parking?
No, 404 Waterford Circle does not offer parking.
Does 404 Waterford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Waterford Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Waterford Circle have a pool?
No, 404 Waterford Circle does not have a pool.
Does 404 Waterford Circle have accessible units?
No, 404 Waterford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Waterford Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Waterford Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

