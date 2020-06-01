3909 Plum Vista Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Contemporary 1-story home in prestigious master-planned resort-style community. Available Sept 1, 2019. Wonderful for family & entertaining. Large entry leads to open Kitchen, Dining and Living areas. Less than 3 miles to Cowboys Stadium. Easy access to all major highways. Only 15 minutes to DFW Airport and 30 minutes to Love Field. Near shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Includes use of parks, Lake Club, seven swimming pools, lake, walking, biking, and jogging paths. HEB School district. Neighborhood elementary school.Way too many amenities to mention! Includes lawn care and pest control. Tenant will approve showings times, usually afternoons and weekends and be home for showings. 1-hour notice required.