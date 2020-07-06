All apartments in Arlington
3808 Wrexgate Court

3808 Wrexgate Court · No Longer Available
Location

3808 Wrexgate Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! Recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood zoned to some of the best schools in Arlington incl Martin HS. This home boasts new carpet in living and all bedrooms, fresh paint, newly installed granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, new tile backsplash in kitchen, new stainless-steel range, newly updated hall bathroom, new water heater and more. Too much to list. View attached list of updates, and schedule your showing before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Wrexgate Court have any available units?
3808 Wrexgate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 Wrexgate Court have?
Some of 3808 Wrexgate Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Wrexgate Court currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Wrexgate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Wrexgate Court pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Wrexgate Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3808 Wrexgate Court offer parking?
No, 3808 Wrexgate Court does not offer parking.
Does 3808 Wrexgate Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Wrexgate Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Wrexgate Court have a pool?
No, 3808 Wrexgate Court does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Wrexgate Court have accessible units?
No, 3808 Wrexgate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Wrexgate Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 Wrexgate Court has units with dishwashers.

