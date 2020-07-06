3808 Wrexgate Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome Home! Recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood zoned to some of the best schools in Arlington incl Martin HS. This home boasts new carpet in living and all bedrooms, fresh paint, newly installed granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, new tile backsplash in kitchen, new stainless-steel range, newly updated hall bathroom, new water heater and more. Too much to list. View attached list of updates, and schedule your showing before this one is gone!