376 Westview Terrace

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This is a real neat Townhome which has been completely refurbished with all fresh paint, new counter tops, new flooring, new appliances in most areas. All appliances provided. It is in a well established community with little turnover. Last tenant stayed 18 years. Good mid Arlington location with quick access to I 30 and the Arlington entertainment district. All bedrooms and two baths upstairs and living areas all down with half bath. If you are looking for something that reflects the recent past you will not find a better place to stay a while. University of Texas at Arlington is just a short trip East on Abrams. Great semi-covered patio with good sized storage closet.