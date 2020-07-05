3715 Maxwell Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful spacious home! This 2 story newly remodeled 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located in a cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with brand new appliances, 2 living spaces and a hidden gem upstairs. This home has so much space it is sure to be sufficient for everyone. Walking distance to Foster Elementary School and less than 10 minutes away from shops and eateries. You will love shopping at The Arlington Parks Mall. Get ready to enjoy this amazingly beautiful home with a large backyard and so much more....