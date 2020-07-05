All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:06 AM

3715 Maxwell Ct

3715 Maxwell Court · No Longer Available
Location

3715 Maxwell Court, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious home! This 2 story newly remodeled 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located in a cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with brand new appliances, 2 living spaces and a hidden gem upstairs. This home has so much space it is sure to be sufficient for everyone. Walking distance to Foster Elementary School and less than 10 minutes away from shops and eateries. You will love shopping at The Arlington Parks Mall. Get ready to enjoy this amazingly beautiful home with a large backyard and so much more....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Maxwell Ct have any available units?
3715 Maxwell Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 Maxwell Ct have?
Some of 3715 Maxwell Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Maxwell Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Maxwell Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Maxwell Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 Maxwell Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3715 Maxwell Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3715 Maxwell Ct offers parking.
Does 3715 Maxwell Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3715 Maxwell Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Maxwell Ct have a pool?
No, 3715 Maxwell Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Maxwell Ct have accessible units?
No, 3715 Maxwell Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Maxwell Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 Maxwell Ct has units with dishwashers.

