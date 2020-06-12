3700 Village Glen Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This great 4 bed, 2 bath home is located in Arlington!

Living room has a beautiful brick fireplace and built in shelves and desk, perfect for a little office area. Open kitchen concept with granite counter tops and SS appliances.Master suite includes walk in closet and attached bathroom! Spacious back yard with patio area, perfect for social gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



