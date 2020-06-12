All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3700 Village Glen Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3700 Village Glen Trail
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:52 PM

3700 Village Glen Trail

3700 Village Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3700 Village Glen Trail, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
This great 4 bed, 2 bath home is located in Arlington!
Living room has a beautiful brick fireplace and built in shelves and desk, perfect for a little office area. Open kitchen concept with granite counter tops and SS appliances.Master suite includes walk in closet and attached bathroom! Spacious back yard with patio area, perfect for social gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Village Glen Trail have any available units?
3700 Village Glen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Village Glen Trail have?
Some of 3700 Village Glen Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Village Glen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Village Glen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Village Glen Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Village Glen Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Village Glen Trail offer parking?
No, 3700 Village Glen Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Village Glen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Village Glen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Village Glen Trail have a pool?
No, 3700 Village Glen Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Village Glen Trail have accessible units?
No, 3700 Village Glen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Village Glen Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Village Glen Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center