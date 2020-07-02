3502 Littlestone Drive

Amenities

Three bedroom ready for move in. Kitchen open to the living area. Living features wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Shower only in the master bath, no tub. Vinyl plank floors throughout. Home does NOT accept Housing Assistance. NO cats or aggressive breed dogs!! After viewing, apply online at FrontlineProperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

