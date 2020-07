Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

This home is full of original charm! Updated laminate wood flooring with plush carpet and ceramic tile throughout. Tall ceilings with wooden beams in the living room, bonus loft upstairs, recessed lighting and bay windows. Galley style kitchen, with views of the living room, features clean white cabinetry and pantry. Entertain in the amazing backyard with a custom built deck, big enough to fit large patio furniture and a grill.