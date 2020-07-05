All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

3403 Allison Ct

3403 Allison Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3403 Allison Ct, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice single story duplex in Arlington - https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1592924?source=marketing
Cozy Duplex in Arlington. 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex. Vinyl flooring throughout, with all new paint. Wood burning fireplace in the living.Yard is fenced. Arlington ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent. Need good rental in own name and no bad rental in last 5 years. Credit card can be used to pay app fee.

(RLNE5712983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

