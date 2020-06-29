All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:42 AM

3207 Flintridge Court

3207 Flintridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

3207 Flintridge Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Just in time for summer! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home nestled on a cul-de-sac in Indian Wells features a sparkling in-ground gunite pool and plenty of room left over in the backyard for play. 2 living & 2 dining areas. Main living has cozy fireplace & wet bar. 2nd living area could be game room & has built-ins, private patio access & adjacent half bath. Kitchen boasts granite counters, built-in microwave, tile backsplash, refrigerator & plenty of cabinet space. Large formal dining off entry. Master bath has jetted tub, dual vanities, walk-in closets & separate shower. Ceramic tile in wet areas. 4th bedroom has wood floors. Big covered patio. Pool care included. Easy access to I-20, schools & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Flintridge Court have any available units?
3207 Flintridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3207 Flintridge Court have?
Some of 3207 Flintridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 Flintridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Flintridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Flintridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 3207 Flintridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3207 Flintridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 3207 Flintridge Court offers parking.
Does 3207 Flintridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Flintridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Flintridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 3207 Flintridge Court has a pool.
Does 3207 Flintridge Court have accessible units?
No, 3207 Flintridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Flintridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3207 Flintridge Court has units with dishwashers.

