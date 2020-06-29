3207 Flintridge Court

Amenities

Just in time for summer! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home nestled on a cul-de-sac in Indian Wells features a sparkling in-ground gunite pool and plenty of room left over in the backyard for play. 2 living & 2 dining areas. Main living has cozy fireplace & wet bar. 2nd living area could be game room & has built-ins, private patio access & adjacent half bath. Kitchen boasts granite counters, built-in microwave, tile backsplash, refrigerator & plenty of cabinet space. Large formal dining off entry. Master bath has jetted tub, dual vanities, walk-in closets & separate shower. Ceramic tile in wet areas. 4th bedroom has wood floors. Big covered patio. Pool care included. Easy access to I-20, schools & shopping.