315 Parkview Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage carpet range oven

This spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath home for rent is located in a quiet Arlington neighborhood. The first thing one sees upon entering is a ceramic tiled living room, lit by windows on two sides. A second living area is located on the other side of the house, next to the one-car garage.



The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and a pleasant open floor plan allows for easy movement. Amenities include a gas range/oven. Directly off the kitchen is the over sized laundry room.

There is hard flooring in the living areas, kitchen, hall, and laundry room. All three bedrooms are carpeted. The master bedroom has a half bath attached, and there is a full bath off the main hall.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.