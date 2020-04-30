All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 2 2019 at 1:47 PM

315 Parkview Drive

315 Parkview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

315 Parkview Drive, Arlington, TX 76010
Parkview

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath home for rent is located in a quiet Arlington neighborhood. The first thing one sees upon entering is a ceramic tiled living room, lit by windows on two sides. A second living area is located on the other side of the house, next to the one-car garage.

The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and a pleasant open floor plan allows for easy movement. Amenities include a gas range/oven. Directly off the kitchen is the over sized laundry room.
There is hard flooring in the living areas, kitchen, hall, and laundry room. All three bedrooms are carpeted. The master bedroom has a half bath attached, and there is a full bath off the main hall.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Parkview Drive have any available units?
315 Parkview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Parkview Drive have?
Some of 315 Parkview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Parkview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
315 Parkview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Parkview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 315 Parkview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 315 Parkview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 315 Parkview Drive offers parking.
Does 315 Parkview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Parkview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Parkview Drive have a pool?
No, 315 Parkview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 315 Parkview Drive have accessible units?
No, 315 Parkview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Parkview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Parkview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

