Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

315 Mcmurtry Drive

315 Mcmurtry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

315 Mcmurtry Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Choice. Great rental located in Mansfield ISD and featured 4 bedrooms with a split floor plan. The center of the home has a large living area that opens to the dining room and kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The corner lot also gives a large and open backyard. Recently updated. All information deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Mcmurtry Drive have any available units?
315 Mcmurtry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Mcmurtry Drive have?
Some of 315 Mcmurtry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Mcmurtry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
315 Mcmurtry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Mcmurtry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 315 Mcmurtry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 315 Mcmurtry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 315 Mcmurtry Drive offers parking.
Does 315 Mcmurtry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Mcmurtry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Mcmurtry Drive have a pool?
No, 315 Mcmurtry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 315 Mcmurtry Drive have accessible units?
No, 315 Mcmurtry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Mcmurtry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Mcmurtry Drive has units with dishwashers.

