315 Mcmurtry Drive

Excellent Choice. Great rental located in Mansfield ISD and featured 4 bedrooms with a split floor plan. The center of the home has a large living area that opens to the dining room and kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The corner lot also gives a large and open backyard. Recently updated. All information deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
