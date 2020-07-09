3101 River Bend Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk in shower! Large backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.