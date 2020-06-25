308 College Street

Amenities

Two bedroom, one bath, fourplex located less than 1/2 block from UTA. Upstairs unit. Kitchen includes a dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Separate dining area that could also be used as a study. Split bedrooms. Carpet in the living and two bedrooms. Vinyl plank in the common areas. Washer connection in the bathroom., dryer connection outside. Large balcony. Covered parking. Ready for move in! Move in special: 1/2 off first full month. No pets. This property does not accept housing Assistance. After viewing, apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com. Call 817-288-5509 to schedule a viewing.

