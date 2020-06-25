All apartments in Arlington
308 College Street
308 College Street

Location

308 College Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
range
Two bedroom, one bath, fourplex located less than 1/2 block from UTA. Upstairs unit. Kitchen includes a dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Separate dining area that could also be used as a study. Split bedrooms. Carpet in the living and two bedrooms. Vinyl plank in the common areas. Washer connection in the bathroom., dryer connection outside. Large balcony. Covered parking. Ready for move in! Move in special: 1/2 off first full month. No pets. This property does not accept housing Assistance. After viewing, apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com. Call 817-288-5509 to schedule a viewing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 College Street have any available units?
308 College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 College Street have?
Some of 308 College Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 College Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 College Street pet-friendly?
No, 308 College Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 308 College Street offer parking?
Yes, 308 College Street offers parking.
Does 308 College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 College Street have a pool?
No, 308 College Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 College Street have accessible units?
No, 308 College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 College Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 College Street has units with dishwashers.

