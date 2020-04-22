307 Rock Meadow Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool 24hr maintenance

Great floor plan in desirable Willowstone Estates. Filled with natural light, 4 bedrooms, split layout, all down. Large Bonus Room upstairs. Convenient kitchen opens to back living area. Jetted tub and separate shower in master suite. Big backyard with open patio. Community pool, club house and playground. Close to schools and shopping. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.