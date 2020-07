Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 1 full bath home with fenced yard and storage shed. House has fridge, washer and dryer that are non-repairable items. Pets on a case by case basis. Home uses window unit AC's for cooling and gas for heat. *Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed* *Agents see supplements for required forms and instructions*