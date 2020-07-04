All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 303 LAMPE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
303 LAMPE Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

303 LAMPE Street

303 Lampe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

303 Lampe Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
TWO STORY DUPLEX NEXT TO UTA ~~~ Prime location in Central Arlington for room mate situation! Walk to UTA, from east side of campus**2 bedrooms, full bath upstairs. Half bath down stairs. **Refrigerator included**Electric cook top, dish washer and built in electric oven. Accent painted brick wall in dining room. Wrought iron stair rail, laminate flooring down, carpet up. Large 16x13' living area with 12x8 dining area. Decorative Lighting. Backyard offers open patio & large grassy area, shared with Unit B duplex neighbor. Bright windows for natural light. Ceiling fans. Fresh paint & carpet. $45 application fee per person over 18 yrs. Move in Ready. See it today! This half duplex will go FAST...…..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 LAMPE Street have any available units?
303 LAMPE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 LAMPE Street have?
Some of 303 LAMPE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 LAMPE Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 LAMPE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 LAMPE Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 LAMPE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 303 LAMPE Street offer parking?
No, 303 LAMPE Street does not offer parking.
Does 303 LAMPE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 LAMPE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 LAMPE Street have a pool?
No, 303 LAMPE Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 LAMPE Street have accessible units?
No, 303 LAMPE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 LAMPE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 LAMPE Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center