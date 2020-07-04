303 LAMPE Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

TWO STORY DUPLEX NEXT TO UTA ~~~ Prime location in Central Arlington for room mate situation! Walk to UTA, from east side of campus**2 bedrooms, full bath upstairs. Half bath down stairs. **Refrigerator included**Electric cook top, dish washer and built in electric oven. Accent painted brick wall in dining room. Wrought iron stair rail, laminate flooring down, carpet up. Large 16x13' living area with 12x8 dining area. Decorative Lighting. Backyard offers open patio & large grassy area, shared with Unit B duplex neighbor. Bright windows for natural light. Ceiling fans. Fresh paint & carpet. $45 application fee per person over 18 yrs. Move in Ready. See it today! This half duplex will go FAST...…..