Arlington, TX
302 Circle Drive
Last updated December 25 2019 at 1:13 PM

302 Circle Drive

302 Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

302 Circle Drive, Arlington, TX 76010
Parkview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Easy access to 360. Less than 1 mile from UTA, Globe Park and Cowboys Stadium, and just West of the GM Plant. Charming home full of character. Vintage mixed with modern. Large flex room has a full attached bath that could make a perfect office for the busy professional or student, or it could be used as a 3rd bedroom suite. Separate utility room. The kitchen is bright and airy and has a large walk in pantry. Two car attached garage. Situated in an established neighborhood on an over sized lot. Backyard shed has electricity.
At this time, the property does not qualify for Vouchers. Owner prefers No Pets, but may allow them depending on breed and number.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Circle Drive have any available units?
302 Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Circle Drive have?
Some of 302 Circle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 302 Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 302 Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 302 Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 302 Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 302 Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 302 Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Circle Drive has units with dishwashers.

