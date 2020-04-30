302 Circle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Easy access to 360. Less than 1 mile from UTA, Globe Park and Cowboys Stadium, and just West of the GM Plant. Charming home full of character. Vintage mixed with modern. Large flex room has a full attached bath that could make a perfect office for the busy professional or student, or it could be used as a 3rd bedroom suite. Separate utility room. The kitchen is bright and airy and has a large walk in pantry. Two car attached garage. Situated in an established neighborhood on an over sized lot. Backyard shed has electricity.

At this time, the property does not qualify for Vouchers. Owner prefers No Pets, but may allow them depending on breed and number.