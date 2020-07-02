All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:09 PM

3015 Redstone Drive

3015 Redstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3015 Redstone Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great four bedroom home with lots of room to grow. Large rooms and plenty of storage space. Oversized master bedroom and bathroom with huge walk-in closet. Beautiful backyard with in-ground gunite pool and gazebo. Walking distance to Stovall Park. Nice view of horse ranch from the second story back bedrooms. Most sought after schools. Elementary School- Wood. Junior High- Boles. High School- Martin. Pool newly upgraded and service from professional company of $150 will be charged at the tenants expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 Redstone Drive have any available units?
3015 Redstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 Redstone Drive have?
Some of 3015 Redstone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 Redstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Redstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Redstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3015 Redstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3015 Redstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3015 Redstone Drive offers parking.
Does 3015 Redstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 Redstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Redstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3015 Redstone Drive has a pool.
Does 3015 Redstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 3015 Redstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Redstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 Redstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

