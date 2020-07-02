3015 Redstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great four bedroom home with lots of room to grow. Large rooms and plenty of storage space. Oversized master bedroom and bathroom with huge walk-in closet. Beautiful backyard with in-ground gunite pool and gazebo. Walking distance to Stovall Park. Nice view of horse ranch from the second story back bedrooms. Most sought after schools. Elementary School- Wood. Junior High- Boles. High School- Martin. Pool newly upgraded and service from professional company of $150 will be charged at the tenants expense.