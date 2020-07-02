Great four bedroom home with lots of room to grow. Large rooms and plenty of storage space. Oversized master bedroom and bathroom with huge walk-in closet. Beautiful backyard with in-ground gunite pool and gazebo. Walking distance to Stovall Park. Nice view of horse ranch from the second story back bedrooms. Most sought after schools. Elementary School- Wood. Junior High- Boles. High School- Martin. Pool newly upgraded and service from professional company of $150 will be charged at the tenants expense.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3015 Redstone Drive have any available units?
3015 Redstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
What amenities does 3015 Redstone Drive have?
Some of 3015 Redstone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 Redstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Redstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.