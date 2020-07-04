300 S DAVIS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym pool bbq/grill volleyball court

LOVELY HOME RIGHT IN THE HEART OF UNIVERSITY WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF THE CAMPUS.20- 40 VOLLEYBALL POOL WITH OUTDOOR PATIO COVERED WITH OUTSIDE KITCHEN FOR GREAT OUT DOOR GRILLING FIRE PIT FOR WINTER MONTHS AHEAD. UP TO 3 ADULTS TO HELP SHARE LEASE A MUST HAVE FOR YOUR EASY LAID BACK LIFE STYLE. YARD AND POOL TO BE MAINTAINED IN PRICE OF LEASE HARDWOOD FLOORS THUR OUT AND SLATE TILE IN KITCHEN- DINNING DEN HAS CARPET FOR THE EASY RELAXING AREA GAS LOGS IN DUEL FIREPLACE TO KEEP WARM IN THE WINTER MONTHS.HOME WILL BE READY FOR SHOWING IN MID DECEMBER FOR JANUARY LEASE 20-20 SHOP OUT BACK W-ELECTRIC SM GREENHOUSE AND WORKOUT ROOM OFF OF THIRD BEDROOM OVER SEEING POOL COME CHECK OUT