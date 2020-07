Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome condition! Completely updated with the new interior and exterior paint, new carpet, tile counter tops in kitchen and both bathrooms, tile back splashes, new white vinyl windows, updated lighting fixtures, ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring, soaring ceilings, full open concept from kitchen, den, dining and bonus area. Great curb appeal with large front covered patio under the roof! You will be very pleased with your view.