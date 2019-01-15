2901 Lanette Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This dog and cat friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Arlington features vinyl and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, appliances, a two-car garage, vaulted ceilings and a nice private deck within a wooden fenced backyard. [MH-B] The home is located near the junction of 360 and 303, with great access to SO much- restaurants and bars, grocery stores and schools, parks and even water parks. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.