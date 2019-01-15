All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
2901 Lanette Ln
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:45 AM

2901 Lanette Ln

2901 Lanette Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2901 Lanette Lane, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This dog and cat friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Arlington features vinyl and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, appliances, a two-car garage, vaulted ceilings and a nice private deck within a wooden fenced backyard. [MH-B] The home is located near the junction of 360 and 303, with great access to SO much- restaurants and bars, grocery stores and schools, parks and even water parks. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Lanette Ln have any available units?
2901 Lanette Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Lanette Ln have?
Some of 2901 Lanette Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Lanette Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Lanette Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Lanette Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Lanette Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Lanette Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Lanette Ln offers parking.
Does 2901 Lanette Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Lanette Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Lanette Ln have a pool?
No, 2901 Lanette Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Lanette Ln have accessible units?
No, 2901 Lanette Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Lanette Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Lanette Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
