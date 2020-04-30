All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

2804 Spirit Woods Ln
Location

2804 Spirit Woods Ln, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This turnkey ready home is waiting for you to turn the key and call it home. Similar to the model, The Almond floorplan is an open house concept that features a large study, a gourmet kitchen and a large gathering room on the first floor. The home boasts of tall ceilings and plenty of space to entertain. The owner's suite was designed with you in mind, spacious, yet cozy, it's your oasis. The upstairs has four additional bedrooms and a game room. All that's missing is you. Summer is near, enjoy a glass of lemonade on your large covered patio that overlooks the beautiful and bright green lounging space (lawn). Buy this brand new gently lived in home without the brand new price tag! Special financing available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Spirit Woods Lane have any available units?
2804 Spirit Woods Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Spirit Woods Lane have?
Some of 2804 Spirit Woods Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Spirit Woods Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Spirit Woods Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Spirit Woods Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2804 Spirit Woods Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2804 Spirit Woods Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Spirit Woods Lane offers parking.
Does 2804 Spirit Woods Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Spirit Woods Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Spirit Woods Lane have a pool?
No, 2804 Spirit Woods Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Spirit Woods Lane have accessible units?
No, 2804 Spirit Woods Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Spirit Woods Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 Spirit Woods Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

