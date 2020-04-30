2804 Spirit Woods Lane

Amenities

This turnkey ready home is waiting for you to turn the key and call it home. Similar to the model, The Almond floorplan is an open house concept that features a large study, a gourmet kitchen and a large gathering room on the first floor. The home boasts of tall ceilings and plenty of space to entertain. The owner's suite was designed with you in mind, spacious, yet cozy, it's your oasis. The upstairs has four additional bedrooms and a game room. All that's missing is you. Summer is near, enjoy a glass of lemonade on your large covered patio that overlooks the beautiful and bright green lounging space (lawn). Buy this brand new gently lived in home without the brand new price tag! Special financing available.