Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come check out this beautiful home in the heart of Arlington, Tx! This spacious 5 bedroom 3 baths home has plenty to offer. Everything has been completely renovated from flooring to granite counter tops, bathrooms, cabinets, and more. Garage was converted to another room. Plenty of driveway parking space. The home includes a sun room, huge backyard, and a pool. The home comes fully furnished.