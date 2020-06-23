All apartments in Arlington
2728 Parkchester Drive
2728 Parkchester Drive

2728 Parkchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2728 Parkchester Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Fresh paint. New vinyl plank floors throughout. Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Large living and dining areas with a fireplace and ceiling fan. Walk-in closet. Laundry hookups. Fenced in patio. Covered parking. Short Elementary, Gunn JH, Arlington HS.
NO cats or aggressive breed dogs! This home does NOT accept housing assistance.
After viewing, apply online at Frontlineproperty.com. ALL showings must be scheduled through Rently.com. For all leasing criteria, go to Frontlineproperty.com. Home will be advertised and available until a new lease has been signed.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1102878?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Parkchester Drive have any available units?
2728 Parkchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 Parkchester Drive have?
Some of 2728 Parkchester Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 Parkchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Parkchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Parkchester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2728 Parkchester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2728 Parkchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2728 Parkchester Drive offers parking.
Does 2728 Parkchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Parkchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Parkchester Drive have a pool?
No, 2728 Parkchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Parkchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 2728 Parkchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Parkchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 Parkchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

