2606 Olympia Court

Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom home with ceramic tile & wood laminate floors in Woodland West! Huge master bedroom down with 3 bedrooms & full bath up. Open flowing floor plan. Kitchen features double oven, refrigerator & plenty of cabinet space. Large backyard has lovely gazebo & backs to creek offering lots of privacy. Lots of storage. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included. Convenient location. 1-2 pets under 40lbs. please. Tenant occupied until end of month. Photos taken when property was vacant