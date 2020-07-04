All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2606 Olympia Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2606 Olympia Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2606 Olympia Court

2606 Olympia Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2606 Olympia Court, Arlington, TX 76013
Woodland West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom home with ceramic tile & wood laminate floors in Woodland West! Huge master bedroom down with 3 bedrooms & full bath up. Open flowing floor plan. Kitchen features double oven, refrigerator & plenty of cabinet space. Large backyard has lovely gazebo & backs to creek offering lots of privacy. Lots of storage. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included. Convenient location. 1-2 pets under 40lbs. please. Tenant occupied until end of month. Photos taken when property was vacant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Olympia Court have any available units?
2606 Olympia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Olympia Court have?
Some of 2606 Olympia Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Olympia Court currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Olympia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Olympia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Olympia Court is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Olympia Court offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Olympia Court offers parking.
Does 2606 Olympia Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2606 Olympia Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Olympia Court have a pool?
No, 2606 Olympia Court does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Olympia Court have accessible units?
No, 2606 Olympia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Olympia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Olympia Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center