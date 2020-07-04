All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
2602 Radcliffe Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:45 AM

2602 Radcliffe Drive

2602 Radcliffe Drive
Location

2602 Radcliffe Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Completely remodeled and ready to move in! Landlord pays for yard mowing! This home has been updated with thick granite in kitchen and baths, gorgeous faucets and hardware, light fixtures and ceiling fans, neutral gray paint palette. Master bath has double sinks, deep soaking tub with shower, plus stand alone shower with frame less shower door. Hall bath is also updated with granite, deep soaking tub. Beautiful rectangular ceramic floor tile in most wet areas. Stunning vinyl wood look plank flooring in kitchen, living areas, halls and bedrooms. Walk in closets and lots of storage. Skylights provide extra light. One small dog upon landlord approval. NO CATS, NO PUPPIES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Radcliffe Drive have any available units?
2602 Radcliffe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 Radcliffe Drive have?
Some of 2602 Radcliffe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Radcliffe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Radcliffe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Radcliffe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2602 Radcliffe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2602 Radcliffe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2602 Radcliffe Drive offers parking.
Does 2602 Radcliffe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Radcliffe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Radcliffe Drive have a pool?
No, 2602 Radcliffe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Radcliffe Drive have accessible units?
No, 2602 Radcliffe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Radcliffe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 Radcliffe Drive has units with dishwashers.

