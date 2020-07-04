2602 Radcliffe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Completely remodeled and ready to move in! Landlord pays for yard mowing! This home has been updated with thick granite in kitchen and baths, gorgeous faucets and hardware, light fixtures and ceiling fans, neutral gray paint palette. Master bath has double sinks, deep soaking tub with shower, plus stand alone shower with frame less shower door. Hall bath is also updated with granite, deep soaking tub. Beautiful rectangular ceramic floor tile in most wet areas. Stunning vinyl wood look plank flooring in kitchen, living areas, halls and bedrooms. Walk in closets and lots of storage. Skylights provide extra light. One small dog upon landlord approval. NO CATS, NO PUPPIES.