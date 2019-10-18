2512 Colleen Drive

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath house in Martin High! Open living area to kitchen and eat in kitchen. Living has large brick wood burning fireplace and high ceilings with sliding glass door out to back yard with open patio and fenced yard. *Information here in deemed reliable but not guaranteed* NO PETS* Agents see document storage for required forms*OWNER IS AGENT*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
