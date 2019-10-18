All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2512 Colleen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2512 Colleen Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 8:02 PM

2512 Colleen Drive

2512 Colleen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2512 Colleen Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath house in Martin High! Open living area to kitchen and eat in kitchen. Living has large brick wood burning fireplace and high ceilings with sliding glass door out to back yard with open patio and fenced yard. *Information here in deemed reliable but not guaranteed* NO PETS* Agents see document storage for required forms*OWNER IS AGENT*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Colleen Drive have any available units?
2512 Colleen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Colleen Drive have?
Some of 2512 Colleen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Colleen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Colleen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Colleen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Colleen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2512 Colleen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Colleen Drive offers parking.
Does 2512 Colleen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Colleen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Colleen Drive have a pool?
No, 2512 Colleen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Colleen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2512 Colleen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Colleen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Colleen Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center