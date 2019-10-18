2512 Colleen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath house in Martin High! Open living area to kitchen and eat in kitchen. Living has large brick wood burning fireplace and high ceilings with sliding glass door out to back yard with open patio and fenced yard. *Information here in deemed reliable but not guaranteed* NO PETS* Agents see document storage for required forms*OWNER IS AGENT*