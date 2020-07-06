All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2507 Bent Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2507 Bent Tree Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2507 Bent Tree Lane

2507 Bent Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2507 Bent Tree Lane, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A charming and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, minutes from Lake Arlington, with a 2-car-garage is available now! This home features a cozy living area with fireplace and vaulted ceilings! The kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances! Established neighborhood with mature trees, covered back patio and close to shopping and easy access to highway! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Qualified tenant to receive the 1st half month free on a 13 month lease!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Bent Tree Lane have any available units?
2507 Bent Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 Bent Tree Lane have?
Some of 2507 Bent Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Bent Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Bent Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Bent Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 Bent Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2507 Bent Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2507 Bent Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 2507 Bent Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 Bent Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Bent Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 2507 Bent Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Bent Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 2507 Bent Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Bent Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 Bent Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center