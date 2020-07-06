2507 Bent Tree Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

A charming and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, minutes from Lake Arlington, with a 2-car-garage is available now! This home features a cozy living area with fireplace and vaulted ceilings! The kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances! Established neighborhood with mature trees, covered back patio and close to shopping and easy access to highway! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

Qualified tenant to receive the 1st half month free on a 13 month lease!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.