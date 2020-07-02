2416 Havenwood Drive

Amenities
Come see this wonderful home with updated laminate flooring, windows and paint. The kitchen features newer granite and back splash and stainless steel dishwasher and range. Newly re-tiled baths with newer tubs and vanities. Walk in master closet.1 car garage and deck on back with fenced yard. Arlington ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers,NO PETS. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.