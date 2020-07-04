All apartments in Arlington
2412 Kingston Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2412 Kingston Street

2412 Kingston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2412 Kingston Street, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
That fresh new paint smell is the first thing you will love but certainly not the last! Completely remodeled home with gorgeous finish outs and brand new open layout. Stone granite counter tops in the kitchen and master bathroom, updated lighting fixtures and fans, beautiful dark wood plank floors in the living room and neutral color tile with a decorative pattern that leads you to the bedrooms. You will love seeing this house so schedule a tour today and apply online after because you will love calling it home even more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Kingston Street have any available units?
2412 Kingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 Kingston Street have?
Some of 2412 Kingston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Kingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Kingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Kingston Street pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Kingston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2412 Kingston Street offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Kingston Street offers parking.
Does 2412 Kingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Kingston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Kingston Street have a pool?
No, 2412 Kingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Kingston Street have accessible units?
No, 2412 Kingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Kingston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Kingston Street has units with dishwashers.

