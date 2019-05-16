All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2408 Perkins Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2408 Perkins Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2408 Perkins Road

2408 Perkins Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2408 Perkins Road, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful property on Lake Arlington! Almost 2 acres and lots of privacy and panoramic views of the water. 5800 sq ft with a flexible floor plan. Spacious living room with 2 story ceiling and walls of windows. Fireplaces in both downstairs living areas, master suite, and upstairs office. Gourmet island kitchen with built-in fridge & beautiful granite selection. The upstairs master suite has a large balcony to take advantage of the view of the pool & lake. Master bath has been remodeled along with 2 other baths. Hand scraped wood floors along the breakfast bar and in 2 bedrooms. Don't miss the workout room on the basement level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Perkins Road have any available units?
2408 Perkins Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Perkins Road have?
Some of 2408 Perkins Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Perkins Road currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Perkins Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Perkins Road pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Perkins Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2408 Perkins Road offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Perkins Road offers parking.
Does 2408 Perkins Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Perkins Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Perkins Road have a pool?
Yes, 2408 Perkins Road has a pool.
Does 2408 Perkins Road have accessible units?
No, 2408 Perkins Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Perkins Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Perkins Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center