2408 Perkins Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautiful property on Lake Arlington! Almost 2 acres and lots of privacy and panoramic views of the water. 5800 sq ft with a flexible floor plan. Spacious living room with 2 story ceiling and walls of windows. Fireplaces in both downstairs living areas, master suite, and upstairs office. Gourmet island kitchen with built-in fridge & beautiful granite selection. The upstairs master suite has a large balcony to take advantage of the view of the pool & lake. Master bath has been remodeled along with 2 other baths. Hand scraped wood floors along the breakfast bar and in 2 bedrooms. Don't miss the workout room on the basement level.