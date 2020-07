Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Water and lawn care are included in the rent. Amazing two story half duplex almost totally remodeled, granite countertops with SS under sink, updated SS appliances that includes SS refrigerator. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. Parking is open in rear of duplex. Pets are on a case by case basis, no large pets. Application Fee is $50 per person 18 and over.