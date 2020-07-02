Just refurbished with wood look allure flooring and granite counter tops. Freshly painted inside. One bedroom downstairs and one bedroom upstairs. High ceilings in living area with fireplace down stairs plus loft living or bonus room upstairs. Small fenced atrium area in back with 2 car covered parking. Agents see Rental Criteria form in Transaction Desk for more instructions. Use TAR lease application. Small pets OK but no dogs larger than 20 lbs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2401 Overland Lane have any available units?
2401 Overland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Overland Lane have?
Some of 2401 Overland Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Overland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Overland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Overland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Overland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Overland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Overland Lane offers parking.
Does 2401 Overland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Overland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Overland Lane have a pool?
No, 2401 Overland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Overland Lane have accessible units?
No, 2401 Overland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Overland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Overland Lane has units with dishwashers.
