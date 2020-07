Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great location! near the ball park. This well kept Condo offers 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom downstairs for your guest. Spacious living room, roomy kitchen that looks into the dining. Unit comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator. Private patio with extra storage closet. New carpet upstairs and wood vinyl plank in living and dining. Unit comes with one covered parking and open parking available. Easy access to I-30 & 360. No large dogs.