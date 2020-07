Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Cute two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome on corner lot. Good sized living and dining areas. Galley kitchen with plenty of storage space. Home has fresh paint and new flooring. Spacious master bedroom is upstairs and has bath. Secondary bedroom is also nice sized and has its own bathroom! Covered patio and two covered parking spaces. Foundation work has been completed! HOA covers exterior and front yard maintenance. Convenient location to UTA. A must see that won't last long.