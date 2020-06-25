All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2320 Country Green Lane

2320 Country Green Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Country Green Lane, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this magnificent home in North Arlington! Option for fully furnished for $2900. You will walk into a huge living room with lots of natural lighting. On your left will be the master and two other bedrooms. Kitchen has lots of space with many cabinets and pantry for storage. Both bathrooms are beautifully renovated with dual sinks. Master bedroom has a stand up shower and garden tub. Garage is located in the back. Beautiful backyard with a covered porch. If you love granite and modern homes, this is the home for you! Home is also for sale (For sale: items will not be included).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Country Green Lane have any available units?
2320 Country Green Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 Country Green Lane have?
Some of 2320 Country Green Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Country Green Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Country Green Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Country Green Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2320 Country Green Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2320 Country Green Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2320 Country Green Lane offers parking.
Does 2320 Country Green Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 Country Green Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Country Green Lane have a pool?
No, 2320 Country Green Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Country Green Lane have accessible units?
No, 2320 Country Green Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Country Green Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 Country Green Lane has units with dishwashers.

