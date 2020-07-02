Rent Calculator
2314 Foxcroft Lane
2314 Foxcroft Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2314 Foxcroft Lane, Arlington, TX 76014
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 story 3 bedroom newly renovated home priced to sell!! Owner will carry a 30 year note with $18,500 cash to close. Contact agent for details. The home is listed for sale as well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2314 Foxcroft Lane have any available units?
2314 Foxcroft Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 2314 Foxcroft Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Foxcroft Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Foxcroft Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2314 Foxcroft Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2314 Foxcroft Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2314 Foxcroft Lane offers parking.
Does 2314 Foxcroft Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Foxcroft Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Foxcroft Lane have a pool?
No, 2314 Foxcroft Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Foxcroft Lane have accessible units?
No, 2314 Foxcroft Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Foxcroft Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Foxcroft Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Foxcroft Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 Foxcroft Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
