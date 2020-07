Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Lovely one story nested at quite gated community. Wood floor through out entry and living area. Dining with wood floor and shutter by entry could be the study. Big Kitchen with Island, large nook open to the living. Large master suite with separate shower , garden tub, large walk in closet. Two good size separate bedrooms , Private backyard with garden and open patio. Close to several North Arlington parks and just off I30

House is ready to move in!